Sei Investments Co. Buys 46,299 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 651,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 296,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 274,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

