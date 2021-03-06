Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 424,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.