Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

