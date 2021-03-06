Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.65 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

