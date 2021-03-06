Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

