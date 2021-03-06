Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

