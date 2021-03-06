Sei Investments Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,285. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.