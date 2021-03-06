Sei Investments Co. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

