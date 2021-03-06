Sei Investments Co. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.