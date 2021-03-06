Sei Investments Co. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

