Sei Investments Co. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

