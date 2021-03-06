Sei Investments Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 309.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

