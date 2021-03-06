Sei Investments Co. Has $2.69 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Momo worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Momo by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.53 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

