Sei Investments Co. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Skyline Champion worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

