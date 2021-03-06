Sei Investments Co. Has $2.86 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,471 shares of company stock worth $8,141,363 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

