Sei Investments Co. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $101.44 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

