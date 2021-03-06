Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of iStar worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in iStar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

