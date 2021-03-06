Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,872 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of LivaNova worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

