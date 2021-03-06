Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,502 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

HXL opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

