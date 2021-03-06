Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period.
Shares of PRLB opened at $131.49 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79.
PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Proto Labs Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.