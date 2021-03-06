Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB opened at $131.49 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

