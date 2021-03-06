Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,492 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

