Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,604 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 196.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $56.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.