Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,499 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

