Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,644 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Argo Group International worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ARGO stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

