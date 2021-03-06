Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,247 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 284,675.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 196,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 196,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

