Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of FinServ Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of FSRV opened at $13.81 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

