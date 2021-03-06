Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $125.10 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.