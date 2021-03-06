Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $214,322.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00462464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00463721 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

