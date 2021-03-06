Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.11

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $214,322.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00462464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00463721 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

