Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $5.96 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

