Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $40.00 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $9.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

