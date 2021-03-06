Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.75 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $98,432.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

