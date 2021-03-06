Sentivate Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $226,614.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00764159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

