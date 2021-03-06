Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $13.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $72.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $934,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

