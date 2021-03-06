Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $13.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $72.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $934,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.96.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.
