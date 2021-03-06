Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Sequans Communications worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

