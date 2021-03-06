Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $274.24 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Serum has a total market cap of $274.24 million and approximately $175.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00011121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

