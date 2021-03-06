Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $4.80 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00010062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $239.84 million and $112.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.