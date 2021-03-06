ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 5.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ServiceNow worth $260,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $486.96. 3,232,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

