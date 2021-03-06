Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.42. 5,851,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,224. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

