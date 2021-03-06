Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

