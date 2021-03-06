SHIELD Market Cap Tops $313,951.18 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $313,951.18 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

