Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shimizu stock remained flat at $$31.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.
Shimizu Company Profile
