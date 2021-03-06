Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shimizu stock remained flat at $$31.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.