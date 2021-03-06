Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 42.3% in February

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TYHT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Shineco has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

