Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 171,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,236. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

