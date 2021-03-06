ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $632,059.50 and $1,049.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

