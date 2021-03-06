Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Hits $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Shivom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

Shivom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

