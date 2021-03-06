Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Drops By 31.4%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 114,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

