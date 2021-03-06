Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declines By 23.3%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 16,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

