Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 38.9%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,509,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 9,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.