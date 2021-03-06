Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 38.9%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,509,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 9,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.