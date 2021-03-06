Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Grows By 39.1%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 28th total of 539,400 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

